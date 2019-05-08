The Western Union (WU) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.66-2.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 984,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,792. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 225.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

