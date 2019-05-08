The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 350.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 465,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 362,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Rubicon Project were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 362,122 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 481,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 281,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,105,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 261,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,105,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 261,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 1,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 234,012 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,881.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Kershaw sold 23,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $162,191.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,561.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,309 shares of company stock worth $1,211,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Rubicon Project stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on The Rubicon Project in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

