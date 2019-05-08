The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stake Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 279,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,897 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,512,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,070,000 after acquiring an additional 113,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,108 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,955,000 after acquiring an additional 438,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. ValuEngine upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $804,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

