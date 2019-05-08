Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Cap of $771.74 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00019612 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $33.94 and $32.15. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $771.74 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 793,362,731 coins and its circulating supply is 662,452,917 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $7.50, $32.15, $20.33, $33.94, $24.68, $24.43, $13.77 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

