Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,071 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,968,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,587,391,000 after buying an additional 805,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,610,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,534,974,000 after buying an additional 8,695,718 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,843,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,679,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,529,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,885,000 after buying an additional 647,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,826,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,581,000 after buying an additional 552,515 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 22,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $1,201,283.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,883,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $247,675.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,115,212.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 853,244 shares of company stock worth $43,210,239. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,261. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

WARNING: “Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/texas-permanent-school-fund-lowers-position-in-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk.html.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.