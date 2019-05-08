Texas Permanent School Fund Has $12.71 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,679,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,988,358,000 after purchasing an additional 569,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,949,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $933,743,000 after purchasing an additional 562,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,153,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total transaction of $11,351,501.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,005,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,266 shares of company stock valued at $16,451,271 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.94.

ISRG traded up $4.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.33. 9,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,073. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.24 and a fifty-two week high of $589.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.09). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

