Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,063,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $289,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $554,204.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $18,683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at $108,629,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 972,098 shares of company stock worth $112,909,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

Shares of TXN opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

