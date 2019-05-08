Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 6,418 Shares of Materion Corp (MTRN)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Materion comprises approximately 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Materion by 3.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.01. Materion Corp has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.25%. Materion’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,258.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

