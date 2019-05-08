Teton Advisors Inc. Has $4.32 Million Position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1,596.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.26. 1,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,574. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. Roth Capital set a $44.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $195,867.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,446.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/teton-advisors-inc-has-4-32-million-position-in-columbus-mckinnon-corp-cmco.html.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.