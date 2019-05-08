Teradata Co. (TDC) CFO Buys $55,090.00 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.35 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,034.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TDC opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.57 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDC. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Teradata from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teradata by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Teradata by 1,439.4% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,061,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 992,716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Teradata by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

