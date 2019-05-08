Tenable (TENB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an equal rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $28.99 on Friday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.32.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.37 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $663,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 21,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $664,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,513 shares of company stock valued at $18,034,509 over the last ninety days. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,403,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,775,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Tenable by 851.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 285,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 255,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 699.0% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 278,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 243,741 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

