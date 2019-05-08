Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $60,497,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,508.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,173,179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,291,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,928,000 after buying an additional 2,090,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,060,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,128,000 after buying an additional 1,508,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2,802.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,523,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,192,000 after buying an additional 1,470,589 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 273,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $5,121,361.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,160,784 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,876.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. 42,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,572. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 131.84%. The company had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

