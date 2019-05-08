Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14,601.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,581,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,460 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16,833.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 955,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,905,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,279,866,000 after purchasing an additional 357,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,172,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,331,000 after purchasing an additional 304,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,069,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $169.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.23. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $208.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.18. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $789,683.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $7,841,756.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,133 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,690 shares of company stock worth $11,052,603 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

