Tantalex Resources (TTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Tantalex Resources Corp (CNSX:TTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 118000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

About Tantalex Resources (CNSX:TTX)

Tantalex Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and distribution of lithium, tantalum, and other mineral properties in Africa. It primarily holds interests in the Buckell lithium project comprising two claims covering a total area of 920 square kilometers located in the Central African Kilbara Belt.

