Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $703,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company's stock worth $29,490,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,892,560 shares of the company's stock worth $4,682,935,000 after purchasing an additional 435,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,920,470 shares of the company's stock worth $3,166,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,824,479 shares of the company's stock worth $1,771,956,000 after purchasing an additional 173,991 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.90.

Shares of JNJ opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

