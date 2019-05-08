Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) CFO Sells $651,400.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $651,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $74.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.55 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 40.76% and a negative net margin of 50.73%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,792,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,792,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,560 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,896.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 848,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 806,335 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,037,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,400,000 after acquiring an additional 586,684 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,810,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after acquiring an additional 365,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNDM. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

