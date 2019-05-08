Tallgrass Energy (TGE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $197.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.40 million.

TGE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 777,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.93. Tallgrass Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. This is a positive change from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.93%.

In other Tallgrass Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Asso Blackstone bought 223,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $5,400,468.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 85,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,048,809.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,973,906 shares of company stock worth $47,613,357 and sold 46,405,689 shares worth $488,446,299. 28.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

