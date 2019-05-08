Talend (TLND) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.35)-($0.31) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $58.8-59.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.09 million.Talend also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-1.01–0.95 EPS.

NASDAQ TLND traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $48.23. 261,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,331. Talend has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 0.20.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. Talend had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 123.26%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talend will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Talend in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Talend from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Talend has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.83.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

