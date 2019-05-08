Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.33 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.69.

Shares of TRHC opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $456,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,200. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,749,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,151,000 after buying an additional 295,233 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $9,923,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 151.7% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 147,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 88,968 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 204.9% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 63,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

