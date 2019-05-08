T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Holdings Lifted by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,160.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,804,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,694,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $216,223,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,064,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,943,000 after buying an additional 562,900 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,742,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,315,952,000 after buying an additional 457,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.27. 30,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $263,610.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 448,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,192,615.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott B. David sold 45,118 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $4,867,329.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,200 shares of company stock worth $18,387,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

