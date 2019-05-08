Synergy Resources Corporation (SRCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Synergy Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.33. Synergy Resources reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synergy Resources will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synergy Resources.

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Ifs Securities upgraded Synergy Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Synergy Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ SRCI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. 3,664,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,740. Synergy Resources has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

Synergy Resources Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

