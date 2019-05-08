Swiss Re (SREN) Given a CHF 110 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 110 price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SREN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 105 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 93 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 115 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 98.60 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 103.58.

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

