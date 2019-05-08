SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $251.35 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $333.74. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.71. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $793.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 20.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.60.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $554,734.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,654.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John China sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.12, for a total transaction of $2,790,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,052 shares of company stock worth $4,455,795 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

