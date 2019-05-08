sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00016800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. sUSD has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $89,847.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00347662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00982298 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00151275 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005282 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 1,349,600 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

