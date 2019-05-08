Surface Transforms (SCE) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SCE opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday. Surface Transforms has a 52 week low of GBX 12.25 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 21.99 ($0.29). The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.88.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

