Surface Transforms (SCE) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of SCE opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday. Surface Transforms has a 52 week low of GBX 12.25 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 21.99 ($0.29). The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.88.
Surface Transforms Company Profile
