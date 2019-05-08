SunTrust Banks Weighs in on QTS Realty Trust Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (QTS)

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.28.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QTS. BMO Capital Markets set a $49.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $44.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 399,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 62,370 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,487,000 after purchasing an additional 117,206 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 276,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

