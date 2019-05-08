Strs Ohio Has $520,000 Position in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68,129 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trimble were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 93.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,263,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,893,000 after purchasing an additional 609,099 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 763,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after buying an additional 72,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,976,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,098,000 after buying an additional 74,221 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 13,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $526,903.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,196.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 381,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $14,400,597.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,467 shares in the company, valued at $21,674,639.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 650,290 shares of company stock worth $24,988,586. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRMB opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. Trimble Inc has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $804.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

