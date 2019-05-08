Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 252.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,469,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,371,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 114.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 41,633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. 117,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,424. Janus Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1077 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

