Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Get Stratabound Minerals alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stratabound Minerals (SB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/stratabound-minerals-sb-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-01.html.

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the CNE/Captain and Taylor Brook deposits comprising 158 claims; and the CNE mining lease located in the Bathurst base metal mining camp, New Brunswick.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratabound Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratabound Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.