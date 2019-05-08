Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SSR Mining Put Options (SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,787% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83 and a beta of -0.59. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.71 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSRM. BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SSR Mining Put Options (SSRM)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/stock-traders-purchase-high-volume-of-ssr-mining-put-options-ssrm.html.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.