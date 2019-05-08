Stock Traders Buy High Volume of The Western Union Put Options (WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,257 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,079% compared to the typical daily volume of 333 put options.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,384,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $791,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,799,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 557,039 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,385,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 673,380 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,765,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,370,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $85,840,000.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 225.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/stock-traders-buy-high-volume-of-the-western-union-put-options-wu.html.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.