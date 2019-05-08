Stipend (SPD) Hits Market Cap of $251,391.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 12% against the dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $251,391.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.24 or 0.01982927 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00073988 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00430759 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012976 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006909 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 10,999,630 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.