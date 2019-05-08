Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of JD.Com Inc (JD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in JD.Com by 2,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in JD.Com by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -904.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.55 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JD.Com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

