Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 10,556 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 67.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 108,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,163,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,557,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,288,000 after acquiring an additional 652,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,022,000.

VTI opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

