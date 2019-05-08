Stephen William Blyth Purchases 100,000 Shares of Xpediator PLC (XPD) Stock

Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD) insider Stephen William Blyth acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,720.50).

Shares of XPD stock opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Xpediator PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.99 ($1.18).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Xpediator’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Xpediator’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

