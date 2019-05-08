Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.28 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Status has a total market capitalization of $76.28 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Status has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00347774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016718 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00950522 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00151710 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005290 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Status Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Neraex, Bittrex, Kucoin, BigONE, IDCM, Bithumb, DragonEX, DEx.top, CoinTiger, GOPAX, IDAX, Gate.io, TOPBTC, ABCC, Livecoin, DDEX, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, Koinex, Ovis, Tidex, Poloniex, Huobi, ChaoEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OOOBTC, OKEx, Liqui, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

