State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $27.45 Million in Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Stock

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $33,653,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,998,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other news, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $171,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. 18,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,159. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.48. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $75.96.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Capri had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/state-of-new-jersey-common-pension-fund-d-invests-27-45-million-in-capri-holdings-ltd-cpri-stock.html.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.