State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $36.72 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $36,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,695,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,772,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,234,806,000 after buying an additional 633,105 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 559.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 345,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,703,000 after buying an additional 293,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,843,000 after buying an additional 237,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,645,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,845,000 after buying an additional 213,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $615,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,566.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $152,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,738 shares of company stock worth $1,423,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

LH traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $163.46. 104,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/state-of-new-jersey-common-pension-fund-d-has-36-72-million-position-in-laboratory-corp-of-america-holdings-lh.html.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.