Starbucks (SBUX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $77.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $78.74.
In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,928,998.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 50,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $3,502,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,930 shares of company stock valued at $20,066,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 625,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after acquiring an additional 221,699 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 653,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
