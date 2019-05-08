Starbucks (SBUX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $77.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,928,998.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 50,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $3,502,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,930 shares of company stock valued at $20,066,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 625,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after acquiring an additional 221,699 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 653,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

