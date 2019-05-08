Stantec (STN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$835.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$820.33 million.

Get Stantec alerts:

TSE STN opened at C$31.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$29.03 and a 1-year high of C$35.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 131.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.44.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/stantec-stn-to-release-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.