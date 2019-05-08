Stakenet (XSN) Trading Up 9.5% This Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and $62,443.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00002022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.01976360 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000315 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00013570 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 88,913,091 coins and its circulating supply is 83,458,910 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

