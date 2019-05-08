Southwest Gas (SWX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Gas updated its FY19 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

NYSE SWX traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $81.10. 298,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,543. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $117,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,987.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul M. Daily acquired 325 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

