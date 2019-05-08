SounDAC (XSD) Trading Down 28.4% Over Last Week

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, SounDAC has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $575,199.00 and approximately $192.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00081971 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008135 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 79% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000480 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

