Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,491,511 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 2.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $131,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.03. 48,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/sound-shore-management-inc-ct-raises-holdings-in-nxp-semiconductors-nv-nxpi.html.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.