Somerville Kurt F Takes Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Somerville Kurt F bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,502 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX opened at $231.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $536,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,574 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/somerville-kurt-f-takes-position-in-becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx.html.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.