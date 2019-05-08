Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.94 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.53. 37,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 6th. B. Riley upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman David B. Amy sold 22,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $845,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Barry Faber sold 16,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $587,155.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,893 shares of company stock worth $6,987,659 over the last three months. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

