Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,461 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 62.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 659,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,759. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $410,627.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,409. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,977 shares of company stock worth $2,774,409. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.05 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

