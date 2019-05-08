Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (SNNA) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNNA. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 667,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 67,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 67,240 shares during the period. 30.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNNA opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.40.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of topical products in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus or itch associated with psoriasis, as well as for psoriasis; and SNA-125, a topical janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

