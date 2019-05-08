Siemens to cut thousands of jobs in major overhaul

German industrial equipment maker Siemens says it will cut some 10,000 projects at a major restructuring which will entail creating new areas of growth and turning off its petroleum, gas and electricity generation firm.

The business said Tuesday that it would turn off its branch which makes the division freedom to grow, while embarking on a sweeping effort at its operations.

Get alerts:

The power and gas division has been under pressure due to a broader trend toward renewable energy such as sun and wind power. Competitors in the power business for example Japan’s Mitsubishi and Boston-headquartered General Electric have fought.

Siemens might package in a vast majority bet and said it would keep a wager of less than 50 percent in the firm that was spun-off its renewable energies company. This would create exactly what Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser called”a potent pure drama in the power and electricity sector” that could offer products across the whole range of the energy economy from a single origin.

Kaeser announced price cutting aimed at energy infrastructure like power grid management and automation, raising profitability in the firm’s remaining businesses, which range throughout factory automation and trains.

The company intends to take out 2.2 billion euros in prices by 2020, in the course where it will drop some 10,400 positions. The business says it expects growth to create some 20,500 new projects for a net gain of approximately 10,000, by 2023. If it comes to job reductions, Siemens reported that”all measures worldwide are to be executed in as socially responsible a manner as possible.”

Siemens AG meanwhile said Wednesday that its net profit fell to 1.92 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in the first few months of this year, from 2.02 billion a year earlier, if earnings were fostered by 900 million euros with a share transfer. Revenue rose 4% to 20.93 billion euros.