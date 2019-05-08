Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 446,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,104,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,233,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,550 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 126,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,862,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $446.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $479.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 47.09%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.24, for a total value of $593,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,376.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total value of $3,346,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,758.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,817. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $448.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.05.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

